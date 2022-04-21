From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase as Special Adviser.

It would be recalled that in September last year, Akase was among Governor Ortom’s aide who resigned their appointment to contest for various elective positions.

The media guru had resigned then to contest for governorship position on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election but could not realize his dream as the position although, zoned to Jechira axis where he comes from, party stakeholders further micro-zoned it to Vandeikya Local Government Area away from his Konshisha LGA.

And following the development, the Governor had last week promised to re absorb all his appointees who were not favoured with the party zoning arrangements back into his government.

In a chat with our correspondent on Thursday evening, Akase confirmed that he had been cleared by the state House of Assembly as Adviser to the Governor.

“Yes, the House of Assembly has just approved of my nomination this morning,” he said.