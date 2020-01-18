Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The wife of the clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Terngu Agena, and her two daughters allegedly assaulted officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at their Makurdi Zonal Office on Friday.

According to the EFCC’s Zonal Head, Public Affairs Department, Nwanyinma Okeanu, the family had visited the clerk of the House, Dr Torese Agena, who is being investigated for an alleged case of fraud, stealing and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N220 million.

The clerk, it was gathered, had invited his wife and children to the EFCC’s Zonal Office in Makurdi where he is being held; but on arriving, there was an argument between the family and some officials of the EFCC which soon led to fisticuffs.

Read also: Benue Assembly elects principal officers

Agena’s wife and her two daughters reportedly assaulted two mobile policemen on duty, allegedly biting one on his left arm and trying to run down another with their car in bid to escape the scene.

“The suspect, Torese Agena, is currently the Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly and is currently in detention on a valid remand warrant obtained from the Federal High Court, Makurdi.

“The suspect’s wife, as well as the two daughters who carried out the assault, were handed over to the police for onward prosecution while the main suspect – Torese Agena, Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly – is being processed to be arraigned for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded,” Okeanu noted.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.