Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Seven members of the Benue House of Assembly who were suspended sometime in July last year have been recalled and are to resume house sittings henceforth.

The affected members are Mr Terkimbi Ikyange (Ushogo/APC), Mr Benjamin Adanyi,(Makurdi South/APC), Mr Nick Eworo (Obi/APC), Mr Terhemba Chabo (Gboko West/APC), Mr James Okefe (Okpokwu/APC), Mr Adam Okloho (Adoka-Ugboju/APC) and Bem Mngutyo (Tarka/APC).

The suspended members were recalled on Thursday on the floor of the house during plenary after a motion for their recall was moved by the House Majority Leader, Avine Agbom.

He disclosed that the members were suspended at plenary sessions on July 27 and 30, 2018, for six months adding that their suspension was extended for another three months from April 29, 2019 after the completion of the six months.

Agbom while noting that the suspended members had served their suspension obediently said it was important to lift the suspension to enable members who were inaugurated as a team also leave in the same manner.

Seconding the motion, Ianna Jato (Katsina-Ala East/PDP) called on the members to support the lifting of the suspension to enable them attend sittings of the house henceforth.

Ruling on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Johnson Ahubi, lifted the suspension saying that the affected members could resume duty on floor of the house.