Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly, (BSHA), on Tuesday resumed sitting with a call on members to limit the number of visitors they allow into the Assembly complex to prevent community transmission of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker of the House, Titus Uba who made the call at the floor of the House welcomed members from the Easter recess but stressed that while members settle down in continuation of their official legislative business, there was need for them to also observe the professional rules of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore pertinent that, we reduce the number of visitors we entertain in the Assembly Complex so that the expected community transmission as anticipated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), will never arise in the state.

He recalled that before the house embarked on the Easter recess, many countries of the World were already experiencing the harvest of deaths occasioned by COVID-19 but thanked God that the Benue has still remained one of the few states that have recorded the lowest number of cases in the country.

The Speaker commended members for abiding by the rules and regulations of government to stay at home, and for reaching out to their constituencies with palliatives to see that the Benue people stay safe and survive the Pandemic.

“I am in deed overwhelmed by our collective sense of selflessness and I do hope, and urge all of us never to get weary of this kind gestures” he said

The Speaker stated that the Ninth Assembly has only a few weeks to round up its first legislative session and charged all Committee with pending bills and reports to turn them in so that the session ends on the same sound note which they started.