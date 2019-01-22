Benue State House of Assembly has approved the suspension of six chairmen and two vice chairmen of six local government councils in the state for three months over alleged gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

The affected chairmen are Austin Okwoche of Oju LGA, Mrs Juliana Audu of Makurdi, Terdoo Kenti of Kwande and his vice, Andrew Orvande as well as Francis Ogwuche of Okpokwu.

Others are Mrs Beckie Orpin of Gboko LGA, Mrs Comfort Echoda of Agatu and her vice chairman, Joseph Ngbede.

The state House of Assembly took the decision at a plenary following correspondence from the state governor, Samuel Ortom, requesting the House to grant the approval for the suspension.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspension of the council bosses and their deputies followed written petitions against them by councillors from their various councils.

In the correspondence read to members of the House by the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, the request for the suspension was based on the advice of the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, that the action was necessary to enable investigation into the allegations against the affected chairmen and vice chairman in compliance with provisions of the Benue State Local Government Law.