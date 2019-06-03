Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba was returned unopposed as Speaker of the ninth Assembly after a motion of nomination was moved by Terkaa Ucha representing Tiev State Constituency and seconded by Agnes Uloko representing Ado state constituency.

Christopher Adaji also emerged unopposed as the Deputy Speaker following a nomination from Joseph Okpanya representing Oju II and seconded by Damian Cheme, representing Gwer West constituencies respectively.

Uba, it would be recalled, emerged speaker of the eighth assembly in July 2018 after the former Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange was impeached.

In his inaugural speech, Uba urged his colleagues to set aside their differences and forge a common front for the overall development of the state.

”We will liaise with the executive in order to build a new Benue of our dream. I want to thank the people of my constituents and colleagues for the privilege given to me to once again serve you and l promise not to betray the confidence you reposed in me.”

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom advised members of the ninth assembly to shun political, religious and other cleavages for the overall benefit of the state.

Ortom posited that development of the state is a collective journey for the three arms of government et adding that, “We cannot achieve much if we stand apart.”

Earlier, the Assembly disclosed that it passed into law 58 bills and adopted 62 major resolutions in the eighth assembly.

Speaker of the Assembly, Titus Uba who disclosed this during the valedictory session to mark the dissolution of the eight assembly explained that the 58 bills included 46 executive bills as well as 12 private and member bills.

He stated further that of the 58 bills, the state governor, Samuel Ortom was able to sign 45 into law which testifies to the symbiotic relationship between the three arms of government in the State.

”Some of the bills passed by the house are cardinal of great significance to the state. They include the Open Grazing (Prohibition), Assembly Service Commission, The Violence Against Persons Prohibition and Administration of Criminal Justice Laws,” Uba said.

In his valedictory speech, Majority Leader of the House, Avine Agbom urged members of the Ninth assembly to work in unity for the onerous task of bringing about development of the State at all times and in all situations.

Members representing Katsina-Ala East State Constituency, Dr Ianna Jato (Zone A), Mrs Ngunan Addingi representing Buruku state constituency (Zone B), and Dr Adoga Onah, representing Oju I state constituency (Zone C) spoke on behalf of their zones.

Jato enjoined the incoming members to focus on assembly business, cooperate with the house leadership in order to attract good legislation that could enable good governance in the state and never to be confrontational in the course of their Legislative duties.

On her part, Addingi urged her colleagues to forget about all the negative things that they passed through while serving their constituents but should rather glory in their passion for the job.

Onah, also advised the executive arm to join forces with the legislature to move the state forward.

The Clerk of the house, Dr Torese Agena commended members of the eighth assembly for their doggedness and resilience which saw to the passage of so many bills, motions among others.