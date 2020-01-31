Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue government has attributed the death of four persons in Obi council to food poisoning from conterminated water.

Last Wednesday, the Igede National Youth Council through its president-elect, Andyson Iji Egbodo, raised alarm over a strange sickness which had claimed the lives of four person and 15 others in critical condition in Oye-Obi community of Obi Local Government area.

Speaking yesterday, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, said the deaths were caused by consumption of chemically-contaminated water.

Ongbabo, who said the discovery of the contaminated water was made after the ministry visited the area to ascertain the cause of the strange sickness called on the villagers to immediately look for alternative source of water for their domestic use.

“We are at the community right now as I speak to you; we have transferred those who are down with the sickness to the teaching hospital for thorough monitoring. Since the victims showed same symptoms particularly, diarrhoea, we have advised the people to stop using their source of water because the water is likely contaminated.”