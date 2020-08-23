The items of support to the three Zones namely Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo were reached at vitual meeting of the Benue State Baskeball Association held last Monday.

Chairman of the association, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) stated that the donations were part of the association’s way of giving support to the zones towards the development of basketball in the state.

According to him, each of the zone will get 10 balls, 20 bibs in addition to supporting the various basketball camps and programmes being organized by several individuals.

“The BBA is committed to the development of the game of basketball in the state. The balls and bibs to the zones is to help them in training our athletes. Aside this, the association is also going to provide a new set of home and away jerseys for the Benue Braves and Benue Princesses. We’re also having a referees course for referees in the state as well as updating our coaches and match commissioners to be ready for any assignment after the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

Head coach of the Benue State Basketball Association, Martina Emmanuel who is also a member of the board added that the training programmes lined up for technical official is coming at the right time pointing out that with the suspension of sporting activities, the courses would keep the technical officials busy. She enjoined all officials to take advantage of the opportunity to better themselves.