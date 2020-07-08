Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command says it has so far recovered 14 corpses of victims of the Sunday boat mishap in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Twenty-six members of ECWA Church, Adeke Makurdi, were on their way to another church across the River Benue for an annual conference known as ‘Sabo Rai’ (New Life for All) when the boat in which they were traveling in capsized midstream.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Catherine Anene, the recovered bodies included eight females and six males.