Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command says it has so far recovered 14 corpses of victims of the Sunday boat mishap in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Recall that 26 members of ECWA Church, Adeke Makurdi were on their way to another church across the River Benue for an annual conference known as ‘Sabo Rai’ (New Life for All) when the boat in which they were traveling in capsized midstream.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Catherine Anene, the recovered bodies included eight females and six males.

“The tragic incident of 5/7/2020 kept the command searching and hoping that victims of the boat mishap would be rescued alive, regrettably, a total of fourteen (14) corpses ; eight (8) females and six (6) males were recovered from the river while other victims still missing. Investigation is in progress.

“The command commiserate with families of the deceased and pray that Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mukkadas Garba has advised members of the public to employ all protective measures and caution while sailing, as turbulent flow of water during the rainy season can create unforseen circumstances.

“The CP, while sympathizing with the bereaved, commended the frantic efforts made by sailors and communities around the river banks during the rescue operation and urged them to educate their wards about the dangers of using water ways during this period,” the statement concluded.