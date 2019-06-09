Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has requested Directors of General Services and Administration (DGSAs) in all councils in Benue State to comply with the directive of the State Executive Council to retrieve vehicles attached to immediate past local government chairmen.

The state government had earlier directed all council chairmen whose tenure of office just ended a few weeks ago to return all official vehicles attached to them while they served their various councils.

A statement signed by the Bureau’s Public Relations Officer, Ahangba Ayati added that the directive stipulates that the chairmen be allowed to leave office with their official Toyota Corolla cars given to them in accordance with laid down procedure.

Ayati who enjoined all DGSAs to comply disclosed further that the request was based on the directive handed down by the State Executive Council before its dissolution on 27th May, 2019.

