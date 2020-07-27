Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After three days of his abduction, Benue businessman and former President of Yoruba Community in the state, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi has been released from the kidnappers den.

Daily Sun gathered that the Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Chief Akinkunmi who was kidnapped from his New GRA residence around 1:30am last Friday regained his freedom early hours of Monday.

It was not clear if the abductors demanded money for his release or whether any ransom was paid before he was released but the Police said five persons were arrested in connection with the kidnap.

In a statement signed by the Benue state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, Akinkunmi was released at about 1:00am and has since reunited with his family.

“As part of efforts to rescue Chief. Isaac Akinkumi from his Abductors and apprehend the kidnappers, the Command deployed a team of investigators to rescue the captive.

“During the investigation, Five (5) suspects were arrested in connection with the case and one (1) locally made pistol loaded with six (6) rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. Investigation is still in progress.

“The captive was released today 27/7/2020 at about 0100hrs and has since been reunited with his family.

Anene further stated that the Police Commissioner, CP Mukaddas Garba, condemned the kidnap and assured friends and family members of the victim that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“The CP urged members of the public who have information about criminals in Benue states to avail same information to the police for ease of investigation and the safety of the state,” the statement concluded.