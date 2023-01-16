From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Benue state chapter, has condemned, strongly, the killing of the Catholic priest, Very Rev, Fr. Isaac Achi, in Niger state.

Rev Fr Achi, was of the Catholic Diocese of Minna and the Parish Priest of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafinkoro, before his death.

He was reportedly shot dead by bandits who attacked the Parish in the early hours of Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, the CAN Chairman in Benue state, Rev. Akpen Leva condemned the act and charged the security agencies to comb the community and bushes to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Mr. Leva who spoke through his media aide, Sam Tyav, described the incident as disturbing saying he was shocked that the clergy have become endangered species and targets of attacked by gunmen across the country.

He charged the federal government, the police and all those responsible for security of lives and property to, immediately, swing into action by rising up to their responsibilities and apprehend the culprits for prosecution.

“We condemn this act in totality and call on the police and other security agencies to do everything that is possible to search for them, arrest them and bring them to book.”

Rev. Leva condoled with the entire Catholic Community in Nigeria and Niger state especially and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased priest.

Also reacting, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Benue state, Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, has also condemned the dastardly act with a call on Nigerians to use the event of the forthcoming elections to vote in leaders that will guarantee them all round freedom.

Fr. Iorapuu who is the Vicar General Pastoral and Director of Communications, in the Makurdi Diocese, said the time has come for the church to stand by it’s leaders.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent in Makurdi, the Communications Director, Abuja Province said, “Everyone of these despicable acts brings us to doomsday if we fail to be decisive in electing a leader who will guarantee us freedom of worship and freedom of association in this country.

“How many priests will they kill before we act? This is the time for the Church to be united and the people to stand firmly by her leaders,” he said.