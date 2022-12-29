From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has expressed the willingness of the ministry to provide technical assistance to Atilo-Oglewu community of Ohimini Local Government of Benue State in order to address its acute water scarcity.

Adamu made this promise at the launch of the one billion Naira water project and the celebration of an Idoma musical Icon, Madam Alice Igbe Oklobia on Thursday.

Represented by the Managing Director of Lower Benue River Development Authority, Engr Mohammad Adra, the minister stated that the ministry will do everything possible within its limits of technical competence to ensure there is water supply to the community of Atilo-Oglewu community of Benue state.

He added that as part of an effort by the federal government to make water available to Nigeria, the ministry has come up with a policy document to comprehensively tackle the challenges of water in the country.

He explained that already in the document titled:’ the Nigeria Water Resources Roadmap’ misery has identified alternative sources for funding and delivery of water supply and sanitation through enhanced collaboration with development partners, states and local governments, authorities, and communities.

“I want to confidently state here that the ministry and the authority are willing and ready to assist Atilo-ijaha to alleviate the many years of suffering from the scarcity of water,” he stated.

“I believe that our interaction will not end in this area alone but will continue even after so that we will be able to determine, in particular, the area of intervention that may be required of the authority and the Ministry, for further necessary action. I want to assure you that as a government, we will do our utmost to ensure that this project succeeds.”

Adamu also charged the community on attaining an open defecation-free environment, explaining that open defecation pollutes the environment, and contaminates water, resulting in water-borne diseases, in addition to the loss of dignity of the individuals involved.