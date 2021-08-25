From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Government has condemned the Tuesday evening attack by suspected herdsmen on Yelwata community of Guma Local Government Area which led to the killing of eight persons and abduction of one person.

The government described as shocking and unacceptable, the unprovoked attack on traders at the Yelwata market and called on security agencies to bringing the invaders to book.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Shehu Tambaya, in a reaction to the attack, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to address the incessant attacks and killing of innocent citizens.

Tambaya who posited that a situation where unarmed citizens were daily being killed by bandits and other criminal elements was not good for the country, appealed to the President Buhari-led Federal Government to rise to the occasion and nip the bad development in the bud.

He vowed that no matter the intimidation, Benue people would never surrender their land to criminally-minded and selfish groups whose only interest is to forcefully take over the rich Benue land.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the attack, saying six people were killed while two other who were injured were recieving treatment at the hospital.