Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Government has confirmed Yellow Fever to be the “strange illness” that has so far claimed the lives of 20 people at Okpeilo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo council.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Ngunna Addingi, who disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting yesterday said result of samples collected and taken to National Reference Laboratory revealed that the disease is yellow fever.

Addingi explained further that due to the discovery, the state government had resolved to vaccinate the people of the community, the council area and neighbouring Ado and Okpowku local government areas.

Information Commissioner revealed that the state executive council has also approved the sum of N62.1 million for the Benue Youth Summit that is billed to hold from November 25 to 27.