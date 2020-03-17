Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that the state will soon establish its own security outfit to assist conventional security outfits in the fight against criminality in the state.

Ortom who disclosed this yesterday in a chat with newsmen added that the state-owned security outfit, when established, would complement the efforts of existing security agencies.

The governor, regretted the current security situation in the state, insisting that it had become imperative to start thinking about having a security outfit like Amotekun of the South West as it would help the police, military and other security agencies to curb crimes.