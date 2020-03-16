Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State would soon be considering the establishment of its own security outfit to assist conventional security outfits in the fight against criminality in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this on Monday in a chat with newsmen said the state-owned security outfit, when established, would complement the efforts of existing security agencies.

Ortom regretted the current security situation in the state, insisting that it had become imperative for the state to start thinking about having a security outfit like Amotekun of the South West as it would better help the police, military and other security agencies to curb crimes.

He posited further that even though states of the North Central are yet to deliberate on the formation of such a security organization for the region, Benue State was already considering the option to confront its peculiar security challenge headlong.

The Governor who maintained that violence does no one any good to anyone, appealed to traditional rulers to ensure peace in their domains by prevailing on their subjects to adopt peaceful approaches to resolving internal crisis.

He said armed herdsmen had adopted guerrilla tactics by coming at night to kill and move to the next community, giving assurance that his administration would not relent in its quest to guarantee the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state.