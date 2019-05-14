Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, revealed in Aso Rock, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, that over 50 people have been convicted in farmer, herders’ clashes in the state.

He said: “On herdsmen and farmers, the place is relatively peaceful. The law is being implemented and we have arrested 400 people irrespective of their ethnic background, whether Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba, Tiv, Idoma and we have convicted 50 people for contravening various offences and we have seized more than 2,000 cattle. But we have ensured no one has molested any cattle nor killed any cattle.

“Once your cattle is seized for open grazing by the livestock guard, within seven years when your cattle is quarantined if you don’t come to pay fines and redeem your cattle we auction them’’ the governor stated.