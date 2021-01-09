From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr Daniel Deajir has died from COVID-19 related ailment.

The council boss who died on Thursday night was said to have been quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) Makurdi for about 10 days before his demise.

Deajir served for only eight months after he was sworn-in as the executive chairman of Buruku Local Government area by Governor Samuel Ortom alongside 22 others on June 23, 2020.

Reacting to the news, Governor Ortom described Deajir’s death as shocking and devastating saying his demise was a blow to the entire state.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described late Deajir as a gentleman and diligent administrator who was already making positive impact in his stewardship of the local government area before his sudden death.

“Governor Ortom consoles the government and people of Buruku, particularly the Deajir family over the irreparable loss, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased,” the statement added.

It was gathered that following Deajir’s demise, his deputy, Andrew Iorver was on Friday sworn-in by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu as the substantive chairman of the council.