Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council has resolved to collectively contribute the sum of N2.8 million monthly to the fight against Coronavirus in the state.

Based on the foregoing, the 28-member Executive Council will be donating N100,000 every month till the battle against the spread of COVID-19 in Benue State is over.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, (SAN) who disclosed this at the Benue Government House Makurdi on Friday said all members of the state executive council unanimously agreed to the dedicate part of their salary to the Covid-19 fight.

In a statement signed by the Chief Oress Secretary to the Governor and made available to newsmen, the SSG expressed the determination of the Samuel Ortom administration to sustain its proactive approach to tackling the pandemic.

He commended Governor Ortom for the visionary and dogged leadership he has continued to provide during very difficult moments in the life of the state.

Relatedly, the Benue State Executive Council will on Sunday, hold a joint meeting with the State Security Council and the State Action Committee on Coronavirus, to review the measures taken so far in preventing the spread of the disease in the state.

Governor Ortom said the meeting will assess the situation with a view to ameliorating the pains the measures must have brought upon the people.