From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday described the conduct of the 2022 local government elections held in the state as peaceful, fair and credible.



The governor made the observation at LGEA Primary School, Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area shortly after casting his vote.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor expressed happiness with the large turn out of the people to cast their votes across the state, maintaining that having worked very hard, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would coast home to victory.

According to the statement, the governor added that despite the invasion of his local government by Fulani terrorists which has left more than half of the people displaced, the massive turnout by voters is a clear testimony that the people are conscious of their rights by actively participating in all democratic processes for good governance.

‘The governor advised the incoming chairmen and councillors to repay the confidence the people have in voting them by working with the state government to bring development and peace at the grassroots,’ the statement read.

Ikyur further noted that the governor had, before casting his vote, visited the two Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Gbajimba where he provided them with food items including 10,000 tubers of yam, 100 bags of rice, four pigs, meat and cash.

‘Governor Ortom while addressing the IDPs enjoined them to remain peaceful and exercise patience as government was working hard to end the Fulani invasion which has kept them away from their ancestral homes and to enable them to go back to their respective villages,’ the statement concluded.