Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Isaac Ajim has convicted a Fulani herdsman, Muhammad Abdullahi of Mahanga Village, Awe Local Government Area of Nassarawa State for violating the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

When the case came up, the Police Prosecuting Officer, ASP Gbakor Hyacinth told the Court that on March 2nd, 2020, at about 19:30hrs, the State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki and his team arrested the accused along Guma Village of Guma Local Government with cows grazing openly, contrary to section 19(2) of Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

The charges were read and interpreted to the herdsman in Hausa language and he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Mr T.I Ikyagba however prayed the court to be lenient with his client seeing that the accused is a firat offender who did not waste the time of the court as he accepted his crime.

The Presiding judge after hearing the plea for leniency, fined the accused person the sum of N500, 000 with an option of one year imprisonment.

Also in the same court, two other Fulani Herdsmen, Ibrahim Audu and Muhammadu Usman, both from Tudun Amba village of Lafia Local Government of Nassarawa State were arraigned for criminal conspiracy and mischief by fire.

The Prosecuting Police Officer told the court that on March 2nd, 2020, at about 19:30hrs, the State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki and his team brought the accused persons and reported that at about 15:30hrs while they were on patrol along Tom Village of Guma Village of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, the herdsmen attacked the Livestock Guards and in the process burnt Hilux vehicle, an act contrary to section 337 of the penal code law of Benue State, 2004.

The Herdsmen pleaded not guilty to the charges and prosecution told the Court that investigation is still in progress and asked for another date.

The Chief Magistrate, Ajim granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum who must own landed property within Makurdi metropolis and the case was adjourned to April 21, 2020 for further mention.