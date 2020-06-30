Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 has confirmed that the state had recorded a total of 65 novel coronavirus cases as of Monday, June 30.

The Secretary to the Committee and Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, who disclosed this to newsmen by telephone on Tuesday, said six other patients tested positive to the disease on Monday.

‘We had 49 cases before, and six other people tested positive for the virus yesterday, bringing the total number as at today to 65,’ the commissioner said.

Of the number, Ongbabo said 44 had been treated and discharged, one had died and one absconded; leaving 19 patients who are currently receiving treatment at isolation centres in the state.

The health commissioner, who emphasised that COVID-19 is real, advised the people of the state to be serious about taking all precautionary measures including social distancing, hand washing, use of face masks to stay safe.

He urged the public to remain cautious and regard everyone as potentially infected, warning that many have died and a lot more are still dying as a result of the virus.