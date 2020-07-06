Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Benue State, yesterday, recorded another COVID-19 death bringing the total number of persons lost to the virus to six in the state.

Daily update as posted by the COVID-19 committee on Saturday had given the number of deaths as five with 97 out of the 888 cases tested to have returned positive.

The latest victim is the Vice Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Benue State University,(BSU), Prof. Godwin Achinge.

Achinge, it was gathered, died yesterday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State due to complications arising from the disease.

A member of the state committee on COVID-19 who pleaded anonymity confirmed his death yesterday saying “Yes, we lost Prof. Achinge, deputy chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19 this afternoon.”

State Commissioner for Information and member of the state committee on COVID-19, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, said she was yet to confirm the death from the chairman of the State Action committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor of the state, Benson Abounu.

Governor Samuel Ortom had on Saturday named Prof. Achinge among the 30 people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

