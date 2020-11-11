Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed in Daudu community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State following violence sparked allegations of the mysterious disappearance of male genitals in the area.

Chairman of the council Caleb Abba disclosed to newsmen by telephone on Wednesday that the curfew would run from 8.00 pm to 6:00 am on a daily basis until the security situation improves in the community.

Abba noted that it became necessary to impose curfew in the area following youth restiveness over the alleged disappearance of male genitals organ in the community.

He regretted that despite the intervention of the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, community leaders and security agencies to address the matter, youths in the community have continued flying with the unfounded allegations of missing genitals.

Abba disclosed that only last Monday, the youths invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community and attempted to burn it down over fresh false alarm of missing genitals.

The chairman said that a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider who raised a false alarm on Monday about the mysterious disappearance of his genital had been arrested by the police.

“It was an Okada man who raised a false alarm that he picked a passenger who touched him and his genital disappeared.

“The reason we imposed curfew is that the youths in Daudu community have raised alarm and accused certain persons of removing their genitals; male and female organs.

“They went ahead to burn down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor of the church whom they accused of being responsible.

“We talked to them and pleaded with them to allow the law to take its cause. Even the governor of the state went there himself to talk to them.

“But last Monday, the youths mobilized and went to Police station in Daudu and threatened to burn it down. They also beat up another to a state of unconsciousness after they accused him of removing someone’s genital organ.

“So it became too much and it appeared they will cause more destruction if they are allowed to be moving about freely.

“That calls for the imposition of curfew in the community, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. This will continue until the situation becomes calm.

It would be recalled that one Prophet Jacob Uhembe of Divine Shadow Church had been gruesomely murdered and all his property burnt down over allegations that he was responsible for missing genitals in the community.