From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has reacted to the defection of some of its ward chairmen in Makurdi Local Government Area, revealing that some of those who defected had already been suspended for anti-party activities and other inappropriate acts deserving disciplinary actions.

It would be recalled that five ward chairmen defected from the APC to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi last Friday.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, the APC expressed assurance that it would continue to win in the local government area as it had always done.

The statement read in part: “The party got news yesterday that five of its ward chairmen were leaving for the PDP but findings revealed that some were no longer party officials but people who had already been suspended for anti-party activities and other inappropriate acts deserving disciplinary actions.

“While we respect their freedom of association and the decision to defect in response to the incentives thrown at them, we restate that APC has always won in Makurdi LGA and the party is still very stable under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Barr. Emmanuel Jime, a loyal and consistent party man whose love for the broom party dates far back as when he joined the party with his crowd of supporters.

“The party remains undeterred and asks our teeming supporters to rather get ready to welcome more PDP members who have indicated interest to join us in the weeks ahead, as PDP continues to drown further in the state.”