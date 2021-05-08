From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress APC in Benue has reacted to the defection of some of its ward chairmen in Makurdi local government saying some of those who defected had already been suspended for anti-party activities and other inappropriate acts deserving disciplinary actions.

It would be recalled that five ward chairmen defected from the APC to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi last Friday.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, the APC expressed the assurance that it would continue to win in Makurdi Local Government Area as it had always done.

“The party got news yesterday that five of its ward chairmen were leaving for PDP but findings revealed some were no longer party officials but people who had already been suspended for anti-party activities and other inappropriate acts deserving disciplinary actions.

“We are also aware of the suitoring interest expressed by the PDP administration in Benue in capturing the Mbalagh APC ward chairman who has long before now been lured into joining PDP with much promises, alongside a few others.

“It has only taken the continuous intervention of the party’s 2019 Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Barr. Emmanuel Jime, the State Assembly Member, Makurdi North Constituency, Hon. Thomas Kwagh- Kudi and former Speaker, Dr. Stephen Tsav to keep the Mbalagh APC ward chairman in the party this long since he could not resist the temptation of joining the governor’s camp for a prescribed fee and has been with us bodily but his spirit focused on getting a share of the Ortom bonanza.

“While we respect their freedom of association and decision to defect in response to the incentives thrown at them, we restate that APC has always won in Makurdi local government and the party is still very stable under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Barr. Emmanuel Jime, a loyal and consistent partyman whose love for the broom party dates far back as when he joined the party with his crowd of supporters.”

Ornguga added that the State Party Chairman, Comrade Abba Yaro had already directed stakeholders from the affected places to immediately replace the officials who defected.

“The party remains undeterred and asks our teeming supporters to rather get ready to welcome more PDP members who have indicated interest to join us in the weeks ahead, as PDP continues to drown further in the state,” the statement concluded.