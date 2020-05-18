Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The second COVID-19 case in Benue, Edward Manger has been discharged from the Federal Medical Center Apir Isolation Center after testing negative to the virus.

Recall that Manger, an NDLEA officer who works in Kano but hails from Benue was the second Benue case. He was taken into the isolation facility 14 days ago after he tested positive to COVID-19.

Governor Samuel Orton had a few days ago told newsmen that Manger was cooperating with the state government and was responding to treatment.

A statement by the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi added that the health facility, “has successfully discharged her first case of COVID-19 today at the Isolation center Apir. He is Mr. Edward Faasema Manger.

“Mr. Manger who was admitted at the FMC Isolation Centre Apir on the 4th of May, 2020,having tested positive of COVID-19.

On his part, the visibly elated Manger who was wheeled out of the isolation center amid cheers from health workers and a few family members expressed appreciation to the state government, Medical Director of FMC MKD, management and all frontline workers on COVID-19 in the hospital for exhibiting high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Makurdi, Dr. Peteru Inunduh thanked the Almighty God for His divine protection and guidance even as he appreciated Mr. Manger for cooperating with the hospital and the Benue State tax force on COVID-19 on contact Tracing and all COVID-19 patients in Isolation.

Inunduh expressed the preparedness of the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state, and reiterated his commitment and determination in establishing COVID-19 testing laboratory in the hospital.

Commenting in a similar vein, Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services and Secretary of the State COVID-19 Action Committee, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo expressed joy and happiness over the successful treatment and discharge of Mr. Edward Manger.

Ongbabo appreciated Federal Medical Centre Makurdi for once again making Benue State proud on this pandemic.