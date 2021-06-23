From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government on Wednesday distributed food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the state.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior who spoke to reporters during the distribution exercise listed the food items to include three trucks of rice and 5,000 cartoons noodles.

He said the State Governor Samuel Ortom had directed that the food items be distributed to those in camps and those who are taking refuge in the communities assuring that it would be a continuous process.

Shior explained further that the Governor had met with all humanitarian partners in the state where he expressed concerns over the increasing number of IDPs in the state.

He added that at the end of that meeting, a committee was set up to develop a Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Benue that will define various roles of humanitarian stakeholders in the state.

The SEMA boss, who regretted that Benue was currently housing over one million IDPs, maintained that the state has also witnessed new attacks which have caused the displacement of more indigenes just as new IDPs have come in from Taraba State

Shior discord further that apart from the IDPs, Benue is also grappling with the burden of caring for over 10,000 Cameroonian refugees in the Ikyogen community of Kwande Local Government Area.

While positing that the burden is too heavy for the state government to bear, the SEMA boss appealed for more support from well-meaning individuals and international organisations to enable the state government to cater for the increasing number of displaced persons in the state.

He, however, commended the efforts of the federal government who has been providing for the IDPs through the office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Refugee Commission and appealed for more assistance.