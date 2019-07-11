Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) yesterday, sealed off three fuel stations in Makurdi, the Benue State capital for failure to comply with regulations and guidelines.

The affected stations were the Prime Power Nigeria Ltd along Naka Road, Conoil, located close to Government House and Total along Kashim Ibrahim Road.

Prime Power petrol station was sealed after the department observed that the attendants were under dispensing kerosene to consumers.

On its part, Conoil was sealed as a result of its bad sanitary condition as well as a broken fence as well as use it as a car wash. Total was shut down because the station engaged in wrong metering and pump measurement.

Speaking to newsmen after the monitoring tour, the state DPR Controller, Francis Adakole disclosed that despite several warnings by the department, management of Conoil adamantly refused to improve on its sanitary condition.