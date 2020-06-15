Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A sociocultural group known as the Otada Elders Council have called on the Police and other security agencies to fish out one Eddy Ujah for allegedly raping a 15 year-old girl, Ene Augustine Odeh in Otada, Otukpo Local government area.

Ujah, who is the secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) allegedly committed the act sometimes last week after which he disappeared from the village and had never been seen till date.

The elders, in a protest letter dated June 12, 2020 and addressed to the Area Commander, Otukpo Area Command, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Makurdi, condemned the alleged barbaric act of Eddy Ujah, which they noted is against the law and the gods of the land.

The protest letter which was signed by the Ada’ Alekwu of Otada community, Oketa Otu added that “All rapes are evil, damaging and unforgivable but the rape of a girl child who has just survived a major operations is not only the worst form of rape but one of the most heinous crimes anyone can commit.

“The deterrence of such a crime depends on the capacity and the seriousness with which the case is investigated and prosecuted. We therefore urge the urgent intervention be made by the Police Area Commander to ensure justice for this case.

“We call on the political and other section agencies to fish out Eddy Ujah and bring him to justice and to devise effective strategies to checkmate the growing menace of sexual assault in Benue State.”

Meanwhile,the Otada elders commended the effort of the Och’Otukpo Odu, Chief John Eimonye, the Och’Idoma, HRH Agabaidu, Dr Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, the various society activists including, One Idoma Initiative, Hadassah Foundation, Idoma Jewel, DOCARE Foundation, POWA, the state Police Commissioner and Inspector General of Police who are all working for the arrest of the culprit and demanding for justice for Ene Augustine Odeh.