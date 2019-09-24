The Governorship, National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Benue said that it had delivered judgment on 28 out of the 32 petitions before it.

Its Secretary, Mrs Deborah Musa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi that out of the 28 judgments, the court upheld 25 elections results, nullified two, and upturned one.

Musa, however, said that judgment was yet to be delivered on three assembly petitions, as well as the only governorship petition in the state.

She said among the concluded cases was that of Oju/Obi Federal Constituency which was upturned in favour of the petitioners, Mr Samson Okuw and the PDP, against the respondents, Mr David Ogewu and the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The secretary said the tribunal had nullified the election of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Gboko West State Constituency, Mr Terna Achii, and ordered fresh elections in five polling units within 90 days.

She added that the tribunal also nullified the election of the PDP candidate for Ohimini State Constituency, Mr Chris Adaji, and ordered fresh elections in two polling units within 90 days.

NAN reports that Adaji was the Deputy Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly before his sack by the tribunal. (NAN)