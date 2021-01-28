From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State Government has expressed worry over renewed influx of armed herdsmen with large herds of cattle into parts of the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Benson Abounu, who raised the alarm while briefing newsmen yesterday, disclosed that 376 cows and six herdsmen were apprehended in Kaseyo community of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

While revealing that the herders were being investigated by the authorities, Abounu noted that investigation following the declaration by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, about regrouping of Boko Haram insurgents at the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa uncovered mass presence of cattle along River Benue in Agatu and Gwer West Local Government Areas.

He further explained that security checks revealed the invasion of armed herdsmen with AK47 riffles and large herds of cattle on the brink of River Benue on the Nasarawa State bank.

The Deputy Governor maintained that in keeping with the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state, the cows were kept at the quarantine centre in the state and would be released to the owners after fulfilling the necessary conditions.

According to him, Benue as one of the federating units of Nigeria is governed by laws, one of which is the one prohibiting open grazing being enforced effectively with the primary aim of ending conflicts.