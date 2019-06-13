With elections into the various states’ football associations on going, there has also been political scheming.

Easily, the most embattled chairmanship aspirant is Robert Terlumun Akpenpuun in the race to the top position of Benue State Football Association.

Even before the elections into the various states’ associations were suspended by the NFF early this year, Akpenpuun had to cry out in January when a tailor-made discriminatory clause in the electoral guidelines was targeted at him. The offensive clause, which is item “h” of the guidelines, reads: “The candidate (for chairmanship) must not be in the employment of any government or its agencies or an aid to any government official.”

Akpenpuun works in the Nigerian Immigration Service and has been involved in the activities of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as a member of the protocol committee.

He is also an NFF Match Assessor. On his line of duties, The Nigeria Immigration officer cum member Nigeria Football Federation Protocol committee ushered in top football personalities to Nigeria such as FIFA President, Giannini Infantino; CAF President, Ahmad; Athletico Madrid Coach Diego Simone and visiting foreign teams among others.

The discriminatory clause was not in the guidelines that the state used in the 2015 election.