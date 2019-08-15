Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

First Lady of Benue State, Dr. Eunice Ortom has called on government at all levels to make deliberate effort to ensure youth development in the country through self actualisation.

Mrs. Ortom who made the call in Makurdi yesterday during the celebration of the International Youth Day lamented that youths who are supposed to invest their strength into meaningful ventures are now engaged in nefarious acts which has its negative effect on the larger society.

While positing that the future of youths in the nation is endangered if drastic steps are not taken to address these issues, the Governor’s wife enjoined the youths to eschew all forms of social vices and rather invest their potentials towards achieving their set goals against all odds.

“I urge you to demonstrate good values and character as a way of preparing yourselves for leadership responsibilities. As a state, we are concerned about your well-being and will everything to support the youths to actualize their ambition,” Mrs. Ortom said.

Also in attendance, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Ladi Ajene, expressed in a keynote address, the administration’s readiness to improve on the welfare of youths and to do whatever is required to ensure that Benue youths are adequately supported to stem the tides of youths restiveness.