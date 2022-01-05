From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government, yesterday, flagged off the distribution of 18,181 sets of plastic chairs and desks to secondary schools and technical colleges to boost learning in the state.

Performing the ceremony at the Ministry of Energy, Science and Technology, Governor Samuel Ortom said his government was commitment to creating a conducive learning atmosphere for pupils and students in the state.

Ortom, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu said his administration placed high premium on the growth of the education sector in the state. He said the desks and seats were provided as a demonstration of government’s desire to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning. He also promised to ensure that the facilities were provided periodically while pledging to ensure all schools in the state were well equipped.

Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Dr Godwin Oyiwona lauded Governor Ortom for his magnanimity towards the development of education in the state and assured of immediate distribution of the desks and chairs to schools.

Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, commended the governor for the gesture.