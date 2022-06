From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There are speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have substituted Hyacinth Alia with Barnabas Gemade as governorship candidate in Benue State.

Shortly after the party’s direct primary which threw up Alia as its governorship flag bearer, controversies had continued to trail the process as some aggrieved aspirants had petitioned the party and went ahead to approach the court to seek redress.

The development had since cast a doubt as to whether or not, the alleged winner of the primary would fly the party’s flag during the general election in 2023.

Reacting to the news on Tuesday, the state secretariat of the party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dan-Morgan Ihomun, insisted that Alia remained its governorship candidate.

The APC while accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of flying the ‘rumour’, urged all its supporters not to be moved by the desperate opposition party, which it noted, had occupied itself with the winner of the APC governorship primary, Alia.

“People of the state can recall that ever since joining the APC and going ahead to win the party’s governorship primary, Alia has remained the nightmare and boogeyman of the PDP with the state chapter praying they rather not have him on the ballot in 2023 which is the only way they can signal any hope of maintaining their grip on the state’s treasury,” APC said in the statement.

However, in a telephone chat, yesterday, media aide to Gemade, Solo Dzuah, confirmed the report of the likely emergence of his principal as the party’s candidate but noted that his principal would only be party to any arrangement that follows due process.

He said a meeting was ongoing at the national secretariat of the party at the end of which the governorship flag bearer of the party in Benue State would emerge even as he expressed optimism that his principal would be favoured in that meeting.

“It is true that he (Gemade) is going to be the candidate (of the party). However, the process is still ongoing at the national secretariat of the party by the national working committee. But since I don’t attend such meetings, I may not have the details as at when it will finally come to fruition,” Dzuah said.

