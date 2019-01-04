Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A new commissioner of police, CP Omololu Bishi, on Thursday assumed duty at the Benue police command.

In a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Moses Yamu, the new commissioner takes over from CP Ene Okon whom he said had already handed over to his successor.

“He (Bishi) was one-time Divisional Police Officer, International Airport Lagos, Area Commander, Mushin Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department Ibadan, Oyo State, Deputy Commissioner of Police in- charge of Administration, Ogun command.

“Until his recent deployment, he (Bishi) was Commissioner of Police, Department of Administration, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” Yamu noted.