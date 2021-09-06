From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

House of Representatives member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Mzondu Benjamin, has appealed to the Federal Government to give Benue people their lives back.

Mzondu who made the appeal on Monday while giving schorlaships to 317 students from his Constituency lamented that Makurdi/Guma is worst hit by the herdsmen invasion which had made millions of his constituents become internally displaced persons in their own land.

‘Makurdi Guma is worst hit by the Fulani invasion. You see abled bodied men living in tents under very deplorable conditions with eight to 10 of children. That is what the government at the centre has reduced the people of Benue to,’ he stated.

‘That’s why for every Tiv who talks about APC I begin to wonder. Our appeal is that please, give us our lives back. We don’t live any longer, we live in fear. We are begging the government at the centre to please give us our lives back.’

The lawmaker explained further that a total of N5 million has been set aside for the scholarship scheme adding that more students would benefit from the second phase of the scheme before the end of the year.

Mzondu who noted that only 317 out of 1800 who applied have so far been selected to benefit in the first phase, urged those who have not been selected to hold on as more would benefit before the end of the year.

‘What we are giving is just about N5million. I am complementing the little, parents, governments and other members are doing. I feel the pains of what we are going through.’

He, however, noted that his gesture towards the benefiting students was purely out of his magnanimity towards them and has nothing to do with his reelection bid in 2023.

‘This has nothing to do with 2023. You have given me a four year tenure and I am trying my best to deliver. Within this four years, I must report to you my stewardship. We are only trying to support in our own little way. Whatever it can buy you, I will feel happy that at least, we have achieved something.’

He also enjoined the people to always support Governor Samuel Ortom by always remembering him in their prayers saying it is only by their prayer support that he can continue to succeed.

‘The governor needs the support of all Benue people. He needs our prayers and our support. Even the bible enjoins us to pray for our leaders and we should prayer for the peace of our place.’

Some of the beneficiaries including Kor Jacob and Our Cyril commended the gesture of the legislator saying it would in no small measure assist them in getting some of their school materials.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.