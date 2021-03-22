From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Gyang Bere, Jos and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governors of the 36 states under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have described as shocking and rude awakening, attempt to cut short the life of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by suspected assailants last Saturday.

The NGF in a statement by its Chairman and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, while condemning the attack vowed that attempts to make Benue state ungovernable would not be accepted by the governors.

Ortom in his account has said the armed men alleged to be herders, numbering about 15, trailed his convoy to the river bank where he was on foot following a visit to his farm with his security details and opened fire on them, forcing him to run for over one kilometre to safety.

The governor had accused Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of masterminding the attempted assassination, saying the association had opposed the anti-open grazing law passed by the state government.

Fayemi while sympathising with the Benue governor on the incident urged security operatives to uncover the identities of those involved in the heinous crime.

Said Fayemi: “The NGF wishes to state categorically that the attempt to make Benue State ungovernable is unacceptable and will fail woefully. Only recently the brother of one of the former governors of the state was mowed down in cold blood. This dishonourable and shameful act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue State by brutal means must not continue.

“The NGF as a platform for the 36 governors will continue to encourage its members to stand firm in the service of their people regardless of the evil machinations of those who do not wish Nigeria well. Evil will not be allowed to triumph over good, not in Benue and not anywhere in this country.

“While all governors will continue to pray for Governor Ortom, the NGF wishes to draw the attention of all evil doers that not only will they continue to fail in their wicked acts, but they will also definitely be traced and punished for their crimes, no matter how long it takes. Once again, the NGF prays for Governor Ortom and wishes him long life as his safety and that of all the people of Benue State continue to be paramount to the NGF.”

In its reaction, Northern Statess Governors Forum, in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the attack on Ortom was another daring attempt by criminals to cause mayhem not only in Benue but in the nation as a whole.

He said all hands must be on deck to tame the degeneration of security which he said has become a great threat to the corporate existence of the country.

Lalong said the northern governors stand in solidarity with Ortom and the entire people of Benue State, assuring that they would continue to engage and support security agencies in their duty of securing the region and the nation.

invitation to anarchy – Tambuwal

Chairman, PDP-Governors Forum and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a statement personally signed warned that any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the Forum as an attempt on all of us.

“We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence. Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, eventhough certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces are trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state.

“It remains the primary responsibility of government, especially the Federal Government, who have monopoly of the coercive forces of state, to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people, however low or high.”

APC condemns attack

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement by its National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, also charged security agents to unravel those behind the attack.

“The APC condemns the attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. We thank God for his safety and praise the dutiful security details for repelling the attack.”

IGP orders investigation, arrest of perpetrators

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full-scale investigations into the attack and alleged assassination attempt on the governor.

Adamu, who condemned the act, directed the Benue State Commissioner of Police (CP) to take adequate measures to strengthen and improve security in the state, especially around the governor.

Condemning the attack, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement, said the IGP has directed the Benue CP to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

“The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations. Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigations into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.