Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume over his appointment and subsequent inauguration.

The Governor, in a letter signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase to the Minister, expressed confidence in the ability of Senator Akume to use his wealth of experience in public service to bear on the discharge of his duties.

“As an illustrious son of Benue, I wish to identify with you, and I am optimistic that your new appointment will open a new vista of greater service for the development of our dear state and the nation in general”, the letter read.

“The Governor also prayed God to grant Senator Akume good health and wisdom to effectively pioneer affairs of the Ministry,” the statement concluded.