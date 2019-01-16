Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has promised to grant Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) autonomy to enable it to function more effectively and efficiently in the manner that would guarantee its sustainability.

Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, made the promise on during the former technical presentation of the Vision and Mission of BIRS by the Executive Chairman of BIRS, Terzungwe Atser at the ministry headquarters in Makurdi.

“The government would ensure the service is granted the autonomy as you have requested. This will be done with the assurances that you will improve on the IGR for the state.

“At the stage where we are now, our only hope is on BIRS since what is coming from the federation account is no longer feasible. If we have a sure sustainable revenue, we can plan our fiscal budget more effectively,” Olofu stated.

Olofu also expressed satisfaction with the noble steps taken so far by the Executive Chairman of Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Terzungwe Atser, to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state.

Presenting the document titled “My Vision for Benue State Internal Revenue Service,” Atser who disclosed that his vision for the service is “to be the most efficient tax administration in Nigeria,” said his mission however, is to ensure that all taxpayers file and pay the correct amount of taxes as and when due in the most convenient manner at the lowest possible cost.

READ ALSO: Minimum Wage: Labour promises hell for dissenting governors

Atser noted that on assumption of duty, he met a tax authority without a taxpayer register as well as the multiplicity of revenue and tax items on roads and markets with illegal collections and roadblocks across the state.

He also lamented what he described as poor taxpayer perception among several other factors which he said had contributed to the poor condition of the service before he took over.

Atser, however, declared that he had projected to secure full financial and human autonomy for BIRS as enshrined in the BIR administration to enhance the independence of the revenue authority.

While stressing that a fully automated tax administration with an electronic taxpayer register that captures all taxpayers would improve the efficiency of the tax authority, the BIRS boss promised to seek the promulgation of new laws on withholding taxes on rent, economic development levy and Benue State Social Security Number among other innovation.