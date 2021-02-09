From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on security operatives to thoroughly investigate the reported gang rape of a teenage girl by four young men in Obi Local Government Area of the State.

A human rights activist in Benue, Ukan Kurugh, had taken to social media yesterday to raise alarm over the gang rape of a teenage girl by four boys.

Kurugh, who disclosed that he saw a two-minute video of the gang rape as recorded by one of the suspects, lamented that the parents of the boys were already making efforts to shield them from arrest.

Explaining further that the father of the girl is also trying to protect his own status by not wanting to speak up, Kurugh accused the clan head of the village of trying to sweep the matter under the rug.

‘I will be doing an open letter to the Benue State Governor today pleading with him to mandate the Obi local government chairman to produce those boys for onward prosecution,’ Kurugh vowed.

In a swift response, the governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, condemned the incident, describing it as barbaric, dehumanizing and unfortunate.

The governor noted that the arrest and prosecution of the culprits will serve as a deterrent to persons who engage in the defilement of minors and other crimes.

‘The governor charges the Chairman of Obi Local Government and traditional rulers from the area to collaborate with security agencies to fish out the rape suspects and bring them to justice.

‘He encourages parents and guardians to closely monitor the movement of their children and report any case of rape to security operatives,’ the statement concluded.