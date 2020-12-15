From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday inaugurated the State Council on the implementation of the national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Performing the ceremony at the New Banquet Hall of Government House in Makurdi, Governor Ortom posited that the council is critical in building the state’s economy.

“This council is vital in harnessing efforts of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as critical stakeholders in building the Benue economy.”

He recalled that his administration had earlier inaugurated the State Council on commercialisation and privatisation to reposition public-owned enterprises in the state that had gone comatose for years.

Ortom said the recommendations of that Council were being weighed by government for implementation.

He disclosed further that his administration had commenced the process of setting up a state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, stressing that the State Executive Council had already given approval to that effect and a legislation is being awaited from the State House of Assembly.

Functions of the State 14-member MSME Council include provision of guidance on policies and strategies to drive the development of MSMEs subsector, fostering increased awareness, ensuring that national policy on MSMEs achieves intended goals among others.

Earlier, Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru said Benue was one of the few states to inaugurate the council, adding that the agency under his leadership would support any worthy cause that adds to MSMEs development in the state.

On his part, Chairman of the council and State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Barrister Merga Kachina thanked the state government for finding them worthy and promised that members would justify the confidence reposed in them.