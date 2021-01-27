From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the latest result of the governor’s COVID-19 test has returned positive.

“This follows the test results of most of the governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

Akase said although the governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

“He advises those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for test. The governor says it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for a test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

“Governor Ortom urges Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

“He encourages the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease,” the statement concluded.