From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has condemned Friday’s armed bandits attack on a patrol team of Benue Livestock Guards and Agro Rangers in which one personnel was killed and another badly injured.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya in a statement, described the attack as shocking and unacceptable.

Tambaya who noted that this was not the first time the bandits would be attacking security personnel in the state vowed that the attacks would not deter them from carrying out their duty.

He maintained that the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law has come to stay and would continually be enforced no matter the opposition.

The Governor’s aide further warned armed bandits and their sponsors to stay off Benue and allow the state to peacefully enforce it’s grazing law, stressing that the law is not to witch-hunt anyone but ensure peaceful coexistence of all.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and praying quick recovery for the injured, Tambaya urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act so that they can be made to face the wrath of the law.