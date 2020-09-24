Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State government has condemned the killing of five persons by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen during an attack on Tse-Apera Village, Nzorov district of Guma local government.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, in a chat with newsmen on Thursday described the attack as grievous and unacceptable. He lamented that despite the implementation of the anti open grazing law in the state, herdsmen would still invade communities in the state and kill innocent farmers in their ancestral homes. Tambaya who noted that the attack was unprovoked wondered how long it would take for herdsmen to understand that only dialogue and not violence, resolves issues if there are any. While commiserating with families of the deceased victims, the Governor's aide urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to book. He also condoled Governor Ortom over the loss of his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Elder Jerome Tor Shimbe and asked that Allah grants the deceased eternal rest.