Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has dragged a former Focal Person for the State office of the National Social Investment Programme, Engr. Terhide Utaan to court on a 7-count charge bordering on diversion and misappropriation of public funds.

The accused, was arraigned on Wednesday along side one Nicolas Suakor for allegedly diverting N195 million meant for the Social Investment Programme in Benue State.

When the case came up at State High Court 4, counsel to the Benue State government, Douglas Pepe told the court that the prosecution was finding it difficult to serve court processes on the second accused person, Mr Nicholas Suakor, as he has not been seen in his office or at home.

On his part, counsel to Mr Utaan, Innocent Daagba prayed the court to release his client on bail, and assured the court that he will assist the prosecution to serve court processes on the second accused person.

The trial judge, Justice Theresa Igoche handed the first accused person, Utaan to his lawyer and asked the lawyer to produce him in court on Thursday and subsequently adjourned the matter to tomorrow, Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Daily Sun gathered that Terhide Utaan and Nicholas Suakor are being accused of diverting and misappropriating public funds, an offence punishable under sections 97, 316,310,290, and 365 of the Penal Code Law of Benue.

An affidavit in support of the charges deposed to by Mr Emmanuel Tyoger shows the forensic audit report from the office of the Auditor General of Benue State which indicates that the alleged fraud was committed between November 23, 2016 and April 19, 2018.

One of the charges reads:

“That you Conrad Terhide Utaan and Suakor Nicholas, public servants with the Benue State Social Investment Programme, and entrusted with dominion over deductions from Food Vendors in Benue State amounting to N113, 348, 436.18 meant for loan repayment and to be remitted into Benue State Government Account designated for that purpose, sometimes between 30/10/2017 and 27/03/2018 caused the said deductions to be diverted into SSIP Accounts No. 0067386995 & 0061392253 (with Sterling Bank), 5085940013 -FCMB and 4703063259= Ecobank, to which you were co= signatories, from which accounts you withdrew the total sum of N94,380,900.00 for personal use, thereby committed an offence punishable under section 316 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State.”