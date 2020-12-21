From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State government, at the weekend, disclosed that it has expended about N1.2 billion for the construction of a network of roads in some parts of Benue South Senatorial District, popularly known as Zone C area of the state.

The roads, according to Governor Samuel Ortom, were constructed in Otupko, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, as well as the Oshigbudu-Obagaji-Agatu road in Agatu LGA.

Governor Ortom, who made the disclosure during the commissioning of the road projects in the two LGAs of the state, said the commissioning of the road projects was in fulfilment of some of his campaign promises to the people of the area.

He explained that government expended about N340 million for the construction of Armstrong avenue, Commercial road as well as the Secretariat/Och’Idoma road network in Otukpo town, headquarters of Otukpo LGA.

Ortom stated further that government spent about N776 million for the construction of the first phase of the Oshigbudu-Obagaji-Agatu road, while the second phase of the project stretching from Obagaji/Okokolo/Agagbe/Naka road will commence soon and would be completed before he vacates office in 2023.

The governor announced the immediate release of N15 million for the completion of the Agatu water project before the end of this year.

Ortom, who also commissioned a set of classroom blocks at Islamiya primary school, Otukpo, posited that the importance of the formative stages of a child’s life cannot be overemphasised, hence, the focus of his administration on basic education which is the bedrock of education.

He explained that government has purchased 90,000 chairs and tables for primary schools in the state and has placed an order for additional 35,000, adding that the school would receive its share this week.

He warned that anyone caught diverting the chairs and desks to personal use would be severely dealt with.